Minister Advocates Adaptation to Cultural Changes

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu emphasizes the importance of Fiji’s Indigenous Fijian community being prepared to embrace change and its potential impact on traditions and culture.

Vasu’s remarks come in light of recent events surrounding Fiji’s representation at the 13th Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture in Hawaii.

The Minister defended the participation of the Vou Dance Group, which represented the Fijian delegation during the festival’s opening ceremony.

Article continues after advertisement



[Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu]

He clarifies that the original plan was for the Davulevu Theological College team to present the traditional Fijian Meke; however, due to unforeseen circumstances resulting in the Davulevu team’s inability to arrive on time, the Vou Dance Group stepped in to perform.

“So, we talked to the whole team because the Davuilevu team was not able to arrive on time. The whole team is arriving on time. We told them that we were going to showcase Fijians. Whatever you do, you try your best. Unfortunately, there was some miscommunication in regards to what we could bring in. So, we adapted to the situation that we faced last night.”

Vasu commended the Vou Dance Group for their outstanding performance, highlighting their expertise in contemporary arts and their ability to captivate the audience, including locals and other delegations present at the event.

Vasu emphasizes the need for the indigenous Fijian to evolve with the times while also preserving cultural heritage, stressing the importance of catering to the interests of the youth, especially in the context of promoting tourism.

He promoted striking a balance between accepting contemporary and maintaining traditional authenticity in order to effectively promote Fiji’s cultural heritage on the global stage.