Minister accused of forcing controversial tender win

[Photo: FILE]

Prosecution witness Solomone Suguta has told the Suva High Court that a bidder later awarded a government tender was first rejected.

Suguta, a former procurement officer at the Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services, said he and his colleague were surprised when they were instructed by the Minister to award the tender to Hospineer.

He said members of the Technical Evaluation Committee sign confidentiality forms.

This prevents them from sharing discussions or having any connections with bidders.

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Suguta told the court they were surprised that the then Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma, knew the outcome of the committee’s meeting, as its members are independent representatives.

He also said the government wanted the equipment to be cost-effective and based on an open system.

This means the company would maintain the equipment, but parts could be sourced from other suppliers for repairs.

Suguta confirmed he later prepared the purchase order, and payments were made to Hospineer after the waiver was granted.

The tender, for the purchase of medical laboratory equipment, cost the government more than $300,000.

Dr Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust. He is accused of manipulating the 2011 tender to favour Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office.

He is accused of approving a waiver without proper grounds.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges.

These include approving another waiver and delaying the investigation.

The trial will continues before High Court judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili next week.