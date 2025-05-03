Millions lost in equipment after PWD shutdown: Ro Filipe

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has described the dismantling of the Public Works Department as one of the saddest occasions in Fiji’s history, citing the loss of hundreds of technical staff and millions of dollars in state-owned equipment.

While responding to an oral question in parliament on the criteria to determine whether Fiji Roads Authority or PWD handles specific infrastructure projects, Ro Filipe stressed on the depth of damage caused when the PWD was phased out to make way for the creation of FRA.

Ro Filipe says a significant amount of PWD assets, including vehicles and plants worth $8.6 million, were transferred when the department was done away with.

“And there was a written instruction to transfer that out from PWD. Yes, that’s the question, where to? I mean, up to today, I mean, I’ve got the list here. The cranes, graders, loaders, pajero, twin cab, it’s all here. 118 pieces of equipment.”

Ro Filipe also highlighted the scale of the challenge now faced in rebuilding the department’s capacity.

“What happened with the PWD, what happened with the PWD is really one of the saddest occasions in Fiji, which resulted in hundreds of people being moved out. Not only that, but, you know, these are technical people and we cannot just build that up in 12 months or 24 months.”

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu questioned Ro Filipe for a firm timeline on when the PWD will be fully operational and whether the FRA will eventually be disbanded.

“Everybody in Fiji knows and this house knows the statements that he used to make when he was on this side of government. He said that if they’re going to come into government, he’s going to get rid of FRA and bring back PWD. So when is that happening?

While Ro Filipe could not give a specific completion date for the transition, he suggested that a fully resourced and operational PWD could be achieved within the next two to three years.

