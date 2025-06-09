Methodist Church joins push for national healing

Methodist Church

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma is opening its doors to work with the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Following a meeting with the Commission, Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou reaffirmed the Church’s strong support for truth-telling and healing, saying reconciliation must start from families and congregations before taking shape nationally.

The Church is already running its own internal reconciliation program, addressing past hurts from the coups of 1987, 2000, and 2006.

He says this effort will lead into discussions at its annual conference next month.

FTRC’s Community Outreach consultant Elizabeth Krishna welcomed the Church’s grassroots approach, saying it lays a strong foundation for national unity.

Plans are now in place to train Church members in trauma awareness, statement-taking, and outreach as part of the partnership, pending final endorsement from the Church’s leadership later this month.

