Meeting held regarding tariff concerns

Aerial shot of Suva Port. [File Photo]

The government has met with the US officials in Fiji to voice concerns over a newly imposed 32% tariff on Fijian goods.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, states that the tariff as disproportionately high, unfair, and harmful to local exporters.

Kamikamica says they are prioritizing this issue as an urgent matter.

He adds that exporters are expressing growing anxiety over the situation.

“We are starting to get a lot of emails from concerned exporters and we will certainly do all that we can to address the situation because it is untenable and of course the tariffs are just excessive and need to be reviewed.”

Kamikamica says the meeting between the government and the US Embassy officials aimed to open channels for further talks on reducing the tariffs.

During the meeting, the government also raised questions about the US’s calculation of tariffs, particularly regarding their claim that Fijian tariffs are 63%, which they dispute.

