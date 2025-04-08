Massive AMA infrastructure drive underway

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji ]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has revealed major investments for the Agriculture Marketing Authority.

Rayalu plans to have an AMA center in Legalega in Nadi to better support farmers in the West and reduce pressure on Nausori.

He says they are already expanding with centers in Savusavu, Dama, and Lautoka.

He also says an $8 million new AMA headquarters is also on the way, built with a long-term vision.

The minister says the projected rental income of over $4 million is a smart investment that will strengthen AMA’s financial base.

Rayalu says the ministry is seeing a surge in the production of cassava and dalo, clear signs that our government-funded programs are working.

He says with success come new challenges.

The minister says storage limitations mean over 32 tons of produce are sitting at AMA in Nausori, and temporary procurement pauses are now a reality.

The minister, therefore, has also called for the construction of state-of-the-art collection centers and cold storage facilities, solutions that not only solve immediate problems but also unlock long-term rural growth.

