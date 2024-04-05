Man jailed for indecently assaulting niece

A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years 10 months imprisonment for indecently assaulting his niece.

The incident happened between April and November in 2022 when the victim was just eight-years-old.

The Court heard that the victim was lying down in her bedroom and reading a book when the accused entered.

He then indecently assaulted her and told her not to inform anyone about the incident.

The victim told her class teacher about the incident who then reported the matter to police.

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Sunil Sharma says the accused is the paternal uncle of the victim, and there was a huge age difference between them.

Justice Sharma says the victim was alone and vulnerable and the accused exposed her to an unexpected sexual activity at a very young age.

The man will eligible for parole after serving 13 years behind bars.