A 27-year-old man was swept away by strong currents while trying to cross the Waibasaga River in Vunidawa Naitasiri on Tuesday evening.

The matter was reported at the Vunidawa Police Station following which search efforts were initiated.

The victim’s body was later retrieved from near the Matainasau Bridge.

A post-mortem will be conducted as investigations continue.

