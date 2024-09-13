Man dies after losing control of his vehicle

A man in his 50s is the country’s latest road fatality victim.

The victim was involved in an accident in Davuilevu, Nausori, this morning.

It is alleged that the man lost control of the vehicle while driving home after finishing a night shift.

Director Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says that as a result, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a post.

Officials from the National Fire Authority and Police attended the scene and rushed the victim for medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

SSP Divuana states that a post-mortem will be conducted soon.

The national road death toll currently stands at 40, compared to 63 for the same period last year.