Maintaining FPF professional a challenge

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says ensuring that the Fiji Police Force is a professional institution still remains a challenge for them.

His comments come, following questions raised by FBC News after police officers were recently implicated in alleged murder, drugs, assault and rape cases.

Tikoduadua agrees this affects the public’s confidence in the institution.

Tikoduadua is confident there will be improvements, as some reviews will soon be carried out on laws governing the Police Force.

“Some of the initiatives that I have already announced will help them become that. I announced earlier that we will be reviewing the police acts; this will help them in the way that they conduct their work, protect the public, and protect them too.”

The Minister says police officers are also at risk as crimes are becoming more heinous.

“Nevertheless, it does not harm nor does it lessen our commitment to making sure that the police is the entity that the people can have confidence in, to protect them, to make sure that they are safe everywhere, and that they are able to demonstrate that on the ground.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew is hopeful the recent changes in the Force will rebuild confidence.

He says the Force has done some reshuffle to its internal process so they can better the services they provide to the general public.”

Last month, the Fiji Police Force made a number of changes within its Command Group to ensure operational effectiveness.

The Commissioner says the reshuffle was made for the best interest of the organization and to also provide the opportunity to expose young and upcoming officers.