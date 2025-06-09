Macuata on track to become Fiji’s eco-tourism hub

Three Sisters Mountain

The province of Macuata is poised to become one of Fiji’s leading eco-tourism destinations, with several development projects already underway.

Tourism advocates say the region is rich in both natural and cultural attractions but emphasize the need for infrastructure upgrades and stronger coordination to meet international tourism standards.

Macuata Tourism Association member Amelia Simmons says popular areas such as Korovatu and Nubu are already drawing visitors, but more work is being done to enhance their facilities.

“The Nag Mandir is formally organized, with structures already in place for receiving people, especially ex-Fijians from North America who come to perform their pujas,” Simmons said.



“It’s a very popular site. Another is the Floating Island. We’re looking at its environmental features and plan to build walking planks to protect the area, along with a traditional bure as a reception space for visitors.”

Simmons adds that involving local landowners in every stage of eco-tourism development is crucial, and the association remains committed to following proper consultation and approval processes.

Meanwhile, the Macuata Provincial Council is exploring additional tourism opportunities, including the Three Sisters Mountains, hot springs in Tabia, and several other natural attractions across the province.

