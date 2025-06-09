LTA punishes five drivers for reckless driving

Land Transport Authority Office in Valelevu

The Land Transport Authority has cancelled and suspended the licences of five drivers involved in recent reckless driving incidents in the Central Division.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the incidents, which were captured on video last month by members of the public, showed drivers dangerously overtaking other vehicles along Mead Road in Nabua, risking the lives of motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

Rokosawa confirmed that three driver’s licences have been cancelled for one year, while two others have been suspended for six months.

Article continues after advertisement



LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa [file photo]

He described the behaviour witnessed in the video as “extremely irresponsible and completely unacceptable.”

The Authority will continue its showcause proceedings against drivers who disregard road safety measures and traffic regulations.

Rokosawa adds that joint enforcement operations and road safety advocacy efforts are currently underway with stakeholders, including the Fiji Police Force, to curb high-risk behaviours.

These measures include spot-checks, vehicle inspections, speed monitoring, and strict enforcement of traffic laws.

From January 1st to October 23rd this year, the LTA has already cancelled 19 driver licences and suspended 48 due to continued disregard of traffic regulations.

During the same period, the LTA counselled 95 drivers and issued over 4,400 warnings.

Fiji’s current road fatalities stand at 62 as of October 29th, 2025, compared to 46 for the same period last year.

The main causes of fatalities this year include speeding, improper overtaking, careless and dangerous driving, and pedestrians being at fault.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.