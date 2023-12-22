Loloma Home kids treated to Christmas lunch

In a heartwarming celebration of the festive season, 15 children from the Loloma Home and Care Center were showered with presents and a delightful lunch today.

With Christmas just around the corner, the Tanoa International Hotel orchestrated a memorable event for the kids, creating lasting memories.

Home Manager Vaciseva Waqa says they are grateful for the thoughtful gesture, which the kids will cherish.

The joyous day kicked off with the kids showcasing their singing talents, which ensured that those present were grateful for what they had during the Christmas season.

Waqa says the highlight of the day unfolded as the children received an abundance of Christmas presents.

“Every year the kids are always excited to come down because they know they will always get good gifts from Tanoa Hotel and entertainment, especially the stationery that they get for the beginning of the year.”

The early Christmas they received was not just about presents and a delicious meal; it was a manifestation of compassion and community, leaving a memorable mark on the lives of these youngsters.