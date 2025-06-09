Locally built harvester delivers big for farmers

A new locally developed sugarcane harvester is set to transform farming on Fiji’s challenging hilly terrain.

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Dr Vinesh Kumar visited a Lovu Sector farm to witness the harvester in action.

He acknowledged the innovation, calling it a potential game-changer for farmers facing tough landscapes.

The harvester, customized from an excavator with a special grabber and cutter, has already delivered its first load to the mill.

Dr Kumar said the Ministry would work closely with the farmer and tasked Sugar Research Institute of Fiji to assess its scalability for wider use.

