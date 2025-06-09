Local scientists spearhead Fiji's ocean research

Fiji’s marine conservation efforts are gaining momentum as local scientists take the lead in groundbreaking ocean research.

These efforts are supported by global partners, including the Waite Research Institute of Adelaide and the National Geographic Pristine Seas program.

Regional Director of the Non-Governmental Organization Blue Prosperity, Arthur Sokimi, emphasized the importance of empowering local researchers.

He states that this enables them to drive scientific inquiry and shape Fiji’s environmental future.

“Especially when it comes to the planning, the actual research, the post-research analysis, the report compilation and all of that. It’s very important that our own people are engaged in that. And it’s something that we should celebrate and we should continue to put at the very forefront of the work that we do in our country.”

Sokimi highlights that by working together with organizations like Blue Prosperity and the World Wildlife Conservation Society demonstrate a powerful partnership model.

Together, these groups are addressing regional challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable ocean management.

He praised this collective effort, noting that it’s the only way to manage the significant challenges faced.

