Levuka pleads for seawall infrastructure support

Levuka village on Lakeba Island in the Lau group is facing an urgent threat from rising sea levels, with over 110 villagers appealing to relevant authorities for the construction of a seawall to protect their community.

Village Headman Jope Nui explained that seawater is intruding into the village daily during high tides, endangering both residents and critical infrastructure.

Nui says they have no choice but to move inland regularly to keep their children safe, emphasizing that building a seawall is the only effective solution.

[Village Headman Jope Nui]

“Our village is one of the smallest on the island, but we are not spared from the harsh impacts of climate change. This is a challenge we confront every single day, so we need assistance now before it’s too late.”

Nui says their plea highlights the increasing vulnerability of the village community to environmental changes and the urgent need for protective measures.

Levuka is one of the nine villages on the island of Lakeba in the Lau group.

