Lessons drawn from Singapore’s digital success

Fiji is taking steps to build a future-ready digital economy, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s world-leading digital infrastructure.

During a recent visit, Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications Shaheen Ali explored the strategies behind Singapore’s Smart Nation 2.0 and AI Strategy 2.0.

The visit provided key insights into creating a trusted, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem, lessons that will help shape Fiji’s own National Digital Strategy.

With 99% of Singapore’s government services available online and its digital economy contributing 17.7% of GDP, Fiji aims to strengthen its digital networks, expand e-government services, and ensure equal access for all citizens.

Discussions also focused on rising digital threats, including scams, with Fiji looking to adopt protective measures such as Singapore’s ScamShield app.

These insights will support Fiji’s Anti-Scam Taskforce and broader efforts to build public trust in digital services. The visit marks a pivotal moment in Fiji’s digital journey, emphasising inclusion, innovation, and resilience.

