Leaders discuss expanding strategic partnerships

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the new High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Suneet Mehta to discuss enhancing Fiji-India relations.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in healthcare, renewable energy, technology, agriculture and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Rabuka discussed the ongoing 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital project, funded by India.

This, Rabuka states is expected to improve healthcare in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation and expanding partnerships in emerging sectors.

High Commissioner Mehta outlined the potential for deeper ties and India’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s development priorities.

Fiji and India are also marking 55 years of diplomatic relations with both sides committed to furthering their partnership.

