Lautoka Mill struggles with reduced cane supply

The current milling capacity utilization at Lautoka Sugar Mill stands at less than 70 percent due to reduced cane supply, forcing them to prioritize operational continuity.

This has been highlighted by the Fiji Sugar Corporation in response to concerns raised over the mill’s crushing performance and operational downtime.

FSC confirms that the Lautoka Mill has experienced mechanical setbacks including boiler tube failures and condenser issues, resulting in over 130 hours of major stoppages.

Board Chair Nitya Reddy clarifies that no processed material was discarded during recent stoppages, though laboratory results confirmed quality deterioration due to natural fermentation during delays.



He says it continues to accept immature, burnt, and stale cane to support farmer income and mitigate disruption.

Reddy is calling for greater cooperation among farmers, unions, and lorry operators to improve harvesting practices and reduce delivery delays.

He says persistent criticism by some union leaders lacks constructive input and distracts from efforts to stabilise and repair an industry affected by decades of mismanagement.

