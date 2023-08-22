Landlords and tenants disputes soar

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 4880 complaints in the financial year 2022-2023.

Chief Executive Sheema Shandil says these complaints represent a combined value exceeding $5.5 million, an increase of 12 from the previous financial year.

Shandil says disputes between landlords and tenants top the list with a staggering 534 complaints.

She says tenants across Fiji continued to face issues such as landlords refusing to refund bond, illegal disconnection of utilities, illegal eviction notices, increasing rent despite the rent freeze in place, not issuing tenancy agreements, and even failing to issue receipts for rent paid.

She adds that the Council registered 499 complaints related to food and drinks, which included complaints about issues with expiry dates on items, rotten food, and bad restaurant hygiene, amongst others.

Shandil says the council noted 285 complaints linked to online shopping.

There were 256 complaints relating to public transportation issues.

Similarly, 209 complaints were received concerning faulty household electronic goods, emphasizing the importance of not only quality products but also accessible repairs and dependable products in this category.

Misleading advertisements and promotions led to 173 complaints, while 44 complaints pertained to mobile products.

Hardware issues, construction industry concerns, and electronic and computer services generated 126, 125, and 124 complaints, respectively, making them integral areas of consumer discontent.

Shandil has expressed deep concern over the notable increase in complaints.

She says the surge in consumer complaints is a clear call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate in creating a market environment that prioritizes transparency and accountability.