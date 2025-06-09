Lami drug find off to NZ labs

Drugs found hidden inside dismantled batteries at Pacific Batteries in Lami.

The white substance seized from a Lami factory yesterday will be sent to New Zealand for further testing.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states that initial tests at the Fiji Police Forensic Science Service laboratory were negative for illicit drugs.

However, Tudravu says that because two known ingredients for producing methamphetamine were present, further testing and investigation are necessary.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Tudravu says they’ll seek assistance from the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science, an organisation they’ve worked with before.



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He adds that investigations are ongoing to determine the specific use of the seized substances, as the presence of these two precursors is a concern.

The Fiji Police Force will provide updates on the matter as they become available.

