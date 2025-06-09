Lagilagi multi-purpose court opens for residents

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the opening of the new multi-purpose court at the Lagilagi Housing estate in Suva

Encouraging youths to engage in social activities can elevate a community’s well-being and enhance positive growth.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru stated this during the opening of the new multi-purpose court at the Lagilagi Housing estate in Suva yesterday.

He states that these types of services and facilities will also assist the communities of people living in these types of estates to come together.

Saukuru adds that investing in youths remains a top priority for the government.

“Everything depends on them. If you want to have a good future, then they will be the fathers, the mothers of tomorrow. It all depends on them. So it’s very important that we look after them properly. And that’s the way the government is addressing the issue.”

He adds this new cost was done in partnership with the Public Rental Board and it costs is about $170,000 and is properly fenced so it is quite safe for young people

The minister also stated they families and communities can even run tournaments on the court and do fundraising activities.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says that such initiatives are coordinated for other rental properties as well.

“Yes, in some estates, in Savusavu, either on PRB somewhere in lagere, I think they did open that last year or the other year. And in other estates that we these days lend, as well as even the upcoming projects, we have something that we are also going to have. All estates must have a recreational space.”

The ministers believe that providing safe spaces like these can help curb crime and illegal activates in the rental estates.

