Labasa Airport upgrade delayed

The Labasa Airport upgrade will now be completed by the end of next year after design changes demanded by local businesses.

Aviation Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka told Parliament adding a baggage carousel and air-conditioning increased the terminal’s size, forcing plan revisions.

The additional work will cost $2.8 million, pushing the project beyond its original June deadline.

The $8.57 million redevelopment is in two phases, with a temporary terminal already finished and construction of the permanent terminal underway.

“Alongside terminal construction, critical upgrades have been implemented to improve safety, capacity, and climate resilience at Labasa Airport. Airside and landside civil works, including new car parking, fencing, access roads, storm water systems, and creek embankments protection.”

Gavoka outlined critical safety and climate resilience upgrades including new parking, fencing, access roads, stormwater systems, and creek embankments.

A solar feasibility study will explore renewable energy options aligned with Fiji’s emissions goals.

Authorities are also considering a full runway upgrade to handle future demand.

Gavoka said these investments aim to strengthen regional connectivity, boost economic activity, and grow tourism in the North.

