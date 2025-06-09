Kiran demands sign language recognition

[Photo Credit: RC]

Fiji has called for stronger recognition of sign language as a basic human right.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said Deaf people cannot fully enjoy their rights without access to sign language.

Speaking on the International Day of Sign Language, she states the theme No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights is a reminder that communication is fundamental to dignity and equality.

Kiran acknowledged the work of the Fiji Association of the Deaf, Harland Ministries Trust’s Gospel School for the Deaf and the newly formed Sign Language Interpreters Association Fiji.

She said Fiji’s journey with sign language began in churches, expanded into schools, and today includes interpreters on national television and in parliament.

She said the government backs moves to have sign language recognised as an official language, given its role in connecting the deaf community.

She pointed to the Cabinet-approved Disability Policy as a framework for future work, alongside education and health policies already in place.

Kiran stressed that inclusion must start in homes, schools, workplaces and communities so that no one is left behind. She urged policymakers and educators to strengthen sign language education, make services accessible and ensure equal opportunities.

She said sign language was more than a tool of communication; it was a rich expression of identity and culture that strengthens diversity and unity. While Fiji has made progress, she states challenges remain, and the vision must be a world where Deaf people can sign anywhere, without barriers.

Kiran reaffirmed solidarity with the deaf community in Fiji and around the world, saying no human rights are complete without sign language rights.

