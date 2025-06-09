Kiran champions Nutrition and inclusion at National Farmers award

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, delivered a compelling keynote address at the National Farmers Awards held at Koroivolu Park, Nadi, where she celebrated the resilience and innovation of Fijian farmers and called for urgent action on nutrition, inclusive development, and agricultural innovation.

Commending the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways for organizing the annual Agriculture Show, Kiran described the platform as “a space for learning, for innovation, for networking, and for recognizing the hard work and creativity of our farmers.”

She urged households across Fiji to embrace homegrown food as a long-term solution to rising food costs and public health challenges.

Highlighting alarming nutrition statistics, Kiran stated that 80% of children under the age of two and 50% of school-aged children in Fiji suffer from malnutrition.

As a solution, the Minister encouraged a return to traditional practices such as growing local crops like saijan, bele, and rourou, emphasizing their nutritional benefits.

Kiran also praised the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways for launching the Non-Sugar Agriculture Crop Policy and for integrating gender considerations into agricultural programs. She reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to the Fiji Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan (WEE NAP) 2025–2030, which aims to increase women’s participation in commercial agriculture and improve access to tools, technology, and markets.

The event highlighted the crucial role farmers play in ensuring food security and shaping the future of agriculture in Fiji.

