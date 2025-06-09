Kiran calls for collective action and sustainable development

[file photo]

Fijians have been urged to embrace service and active participation in nation-building.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran pointed this out at the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in Suva today.

The event promotes youth engagement, health and community development.

Kiran highlighted the broader significance of the run which marks the 75th birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrates his vision of Viksit Bharat or a developed India.

She said Fiji draws lessons from this vision to ensure inclusive development, reaching women, elders, people with disabilities and remote communities.

The Minister states that the run is more than a sporting event. It encourages physical, mental and emotional wellness, while promoting environmental stewardship through initiatives like tree planting.

She added that such efforts strengthen Fiji’s relationship with India and engage the global Indian diaspora which has participated in over 150 cities worldwide.

Kiran concluded that nation-building requires collective effort. Every citizen, regardless of ability, can contribute through volunteering, leadership, and community service.

The event reinforces shared values, unity and the responsibility to build a sustainable, inclusive future for Fiji and its people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.