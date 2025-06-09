Kava quality under threat as "flour mixing" scandal surfaces

{File Photo}

The Ministry of Agriculture is concerned about the compromise of kava quality, warning that it threatens both local and international trade.

Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani told kava farmers in Nukuilau, Navosa yesterday that poor quality jeopardizes the industry’s reputation.

This warning follows reports that other cooking products are being mixed with kava for export.

Kuridrani says the farmers and exporters are being urged to take the industry seriously, citing cases where flour is mixed with kava to bulk up products, which degrades the quality.

“What is concerning now is the packing of kava for export. We are aware of this issue because we drink kava both here in Fiji and abroad. Last year, we discovered that some kava packages being exported to Australia contained flour mixed with kava. This practice by certain exporters is troubling, and we are taking great care to address it.”

The Minister adds they are also working to regulate kava prices for the farmers’ benefit.

He adds that the consultation aims to assist farmers in securing fair compensation for their hard-earned money.

The Ministry is working to regulate kava prices to benefit farmers, ensuring they can bring home a fair profit.

Currently, various buyers offer different prices, and while some buyers come to the village, it is ultimately the choice of farmers whether to sell locally or take their kava to the market.

Kava bill consultations continued today in the interior of Navosa.

