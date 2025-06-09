Kadavu unveils ambitious development blueprint

Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa.

The Kadavu Provincial Council is embarking on an ambitious journey to reshape the island’s future, as it moves to finalize a comprehensive strategic development plan designed to steer all future progress.

The move aims to consolidate development efforts, align them with national and international objectives, and ensure the unique needs of Kadavu’s diverse communities are at its heart.

Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa says the strategic blueprint, currently in its final development stages, will serve as the guiding document for all development activities across Kadavu’s nine districts.

“So, that’s why we are putting up this strategic development plan. In line with the national development national economic plan. In line with the SDG United Nations strategic development goals. In line with other government departments strategic plan. We are trying to focus on those areas.”

Vuniwaqa says a key pillar of this initiative is its deep commitment to community engagement where the Council is undertaking extensive consultations, pushing into each of Kadavu’s districts to gather direct input from residents.

Vuniwaqa explained this bottom-up approach aims to ensure that the plan truly reflects the aspirations and priorities of the people it serves.

Beyond local relevance, the Kadavu strategic plan is being crafted to integrate with broader national and international frameworks.

The move comes as the Council seeks to overcome fragmented development efforts of the past.

By centralizing and strategically planning development, the Council hopes to maximize impact, optimize resource allocation, and raise sustained progress across the island.

