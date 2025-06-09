Kadavu fills 85% of chiefly titles so far

The Kadavu province has taken significant strides in reinforcing its traditional leadership, with 85 percent of its chiefly titles now officially filled.

This milestone is a vital part of the province’s broader efforts to restore and strengthen village authority, reaffirming the cultural identity and social structure that remain central to Kadavu’s community life.

Provincial Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa says the reinforcement of chiefly authority is a key to ensuring that Kadavu residents reconnect with their cultural roots and customary governance systems.

“One of the areas that we are trying to strengthen is reinforcing our village setting to ensure that the people fall back into our own cultural setting as before.”



Provincial Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa

Vuniwaqa also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission for their hard work in facilitating the process highlighting the role of traditional leadership in stabilizing governance at the village level.

This cultural resurgence also complements Kadavu’s ongoing strategic development planning, as traditional leaders play critical roles in guiding social and economic progress in harmony with local values.

The meeting was concluded tomorrow with the province Solevu to begin today.

