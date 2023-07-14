JSC investigates complaint against FICAC Commissioner

The Judicial Services Commission is currently addressing a complaint filed against the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, Rashmi Aslam.

This, according to Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

The complaint stems from concerns raised by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, who has expressed a loss of confidence in Aslam’s ability to carry out his duties impartially.

The Elections Office had also taken the matter a step further by lodging a formal complaint with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, alleging that Aslam failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest involving the former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

The Elections Office had pointed out a discrepancy in the timeframe of investigations conducted by Aslam against political parties and candidates as compared to the investigations into complaints made by Saneem.

This alleged disparity raises concerns about the fairness and objectivity of the FICAC Commissioner.

In response to these allegations, the Attorney General has assured the public that the investigation into Aslam’s conduct is ongoing.

“It was reported to the Judicial Services Commission, and I believe an internal process takes place whereby complaints are referred to the Commissioner. I am not sure whether he has responded or not, but it’s still in that forum.”

Turaga states that Aslam continues to hold his position as the FICAC Commissioner until the investigation concludes.

Turaga has also confirmed that a decision has been reached not to have a specialized corruption court.