iTaukei urged to take charge of their financial future

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rejected claims that the iTaukei people are living in poverty, urging them to take greater responsibility for their financial well-being by making better use of national wealth.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka cited data from the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Reserve Bank of Fiji highlighting strong financial inflows into Fijian households.

“From salaries we have $300 million; $100 million comes from land and fishing returns, and over $1 billion from remittances.”

He described these figures as contradicting claims of widespread poverty among iTaukei communities and stressed the need for improved financial literacy and economic responsibility.

Rabuka pointed to local successes, including iTaukei investments in Fijian Holdings, majority ownership in RB Patel, and rising participation in the Fiji Stock Exchange and firms like Kontiki Finance.

He revealed that only 5 percent of annual income around $72 million is currently set aside in savings or investments by the iTaukei.

The Prime Minister encouraged district and provincial leaders to work with investment firms to help promote economic growth in their communities and reminded all Fijians that prosperity depends not just on income, but on wise financial management and collective action.

