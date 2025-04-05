iTaukei Affairs Facebook page defaced

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Online Safety Commission, and Ministry of Communications are aware of the defacement of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ Facebook page by unauthorized users.

The iTaukei Affairs, with support from the Commission, is taking proactive steps to regain control of the Facebook page.

Defacement occurs when someone accesses an account without permission and makes unwanted changes, such as creating posts, posting images, or sending messages.

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says accessing social media accounts without the user’s authorization is a serious issue.

Kamikamica says the Government’s priority is ensuring that our people, businesses, and government can access the internet safely and securely.

Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale says cyber harms like defacement can cause reputational harm and disrupt essential communications and information dissemination.

He urges all users to employ cyber hygiene practices, such as using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication, to safeguard their accounts.

