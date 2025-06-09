Integrated data system key to linking economy and environment

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Statistician Apisalome Tamani says that as of last year, 42% of Fiji’s SDG indicators could not be tracked due to data gaps, highlighting the need for better coordination, shared infrastructure, and a whole-of-government approach to data.

Speaking at the Strengthening Fiji National Data System workshop, he stressed that the urgency of improving data systems is clear when considering the connection between Fiji’s economy and its natural environment.

He adds that at least 20% of Fiji’s economic activity, totalling over $2 billion in gross value added, depends directly on goods and services from natural ecosystems.

Tamani further explained that agriculture, contributing around 8% of GDP, relies on healthy soils, pollination, and rainfall, while tourism, which accounts for nearly 40% of GDP when indirect effects are included, depends on the beauty and integrity of reefs, forests, and beaches.

He adds that these nature-economy linkages are not yet fully captured in national statistics.

“Without them, we risk undervaluing our natural capital in policy and investment decisions. The Bureau, together with our partners, have already made progress.”

He adds that the Fiji Bureau of Statistics has introduced the Fiji National Data Portal to improve data accessibility and transparency.

Tamani says that amendments to the Statistical Act further strengthen the bureau’s mandate to collect, coordinate, and disseminate official statistics across government.

He emphasized that the workshop provides an opportunity to build on achievements, strengthen collaboration across sectors, align work streams, address data gaps, and develop an integrated national data system connecting environmental, economic, and social data to support Fiji’s sustainable development agenda.

