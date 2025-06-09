Indian companies urged to tap into Fiji’s market

[Photo Credit: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)/ Facebook]

Indian businesses are being encouraged to explore opportunities in Fiji and use it as a gateway to the wider Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica made the call at the India-Fiji Trade Cocktail in Suva last night.

He says the two countries share strong democratic values and a growing partnership across areas like trade, health, education, and technology.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo Credit: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)/ Facebook]

Kamikamica adds that they see great potential for Fiji to become a stronger partner as bilateral trade between India and Fiji reached around about $180 million in the year 2024-25. Which he says reflects the growing economic partnership between the two nations.

“Our cooperation has matured into a multidimensional partnership that spans trade, technology, health, education, and development assistance. And today, we are continuing to chart new waters together in the face of global shifts and uncertainties.”

Kamikamica says behind every trade deal is a person or family benefiting from jobs and opportunities, and events like this help build people-to-people connections.

He also praised India’s use of technology to improve governance and said Fiji is watching with great interest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.