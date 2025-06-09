India-Fiji ties strengthened with major health projects

Fiji has commended India for its continued support in health, education, capacity building, and technology.

Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kiti Temo states Fiji values India’s assistance and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, renewable energy and cultural exchange.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta said the relationship was built on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people links and mutual respect.

He highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Fiji and recent high-level engagement,s including last year’s State visit by India’s President Droupadi Murmu to Fiji.

Mehta also noted ongoing initiatives such as the upcoming construction of a 100-bed Super Specialty Hospital and the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Pharmacopeial Cooperation to improve pharmaceutical standards and access to medicines in Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his wife Sulueti Rabuka attended the Republic of India’s 79th Independence Day celebration in Suva, alongside Cabinet Ministers, Diplomats, and members of the Indian community.

