Immigration Ministry expands passport services and hours

The Ministry of Immigration has announced changes to its passport services which began yesterday aimed at improving efficiency and reducing waiting times for applicants nationwide.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Aliki Salusalu, says the Ministry will increase daily appointment slots on the Online Passport Application Portal to accommodate the rising demand, making the process more accessible and efficient.

Salusalu confirmed that the Ministry will continue its no-walk-in policy for passport applications, but walk-ins may still be accepted for genuine emergencies or exceptional circumstances.

She states that this policy helps maintain order, better manage queues, and ensure that all services are delivered according to confirmed appointments.

Applicants who have already booked online appointments will see no change to their scheduled dates and times.

To address high demand in the capital, the Suva Immigration Office will extend its operating hours to 8.30 am to 5.00 pm from yesterday to December 12, 2025.

She adds all other offices across the country will continue with regular operating hours.

Salusalu also stressed that all urgent applications must be submitted via the Online Portal to ensure prioritized processing.

She acknowledged the public’s patience and understanding, saying that these adjustments are part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and streamline the application process.

