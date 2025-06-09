HPV kits to strengthen cervical cancer elimination efforts

Fiji’s efforts to eliminate cervical cancer has received a major boost with the handover of Human Papillomavirus testing kits, which will support early detection.

While receiving the kits this morning, Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the testing kits are critical and can save lives by enabling early detection of cervical and HPV-associated cancers.

These testing kits will be used to collect samples, typically a vaginal or cervical swab, for testing to detect the presence of the virus.

A pilot HPV screen and treat program was conducted in July last year in Levuka, Galoa, and Lyndhurst through the Ministry’s Family Health Unit.

The Ministry screened a total of 853 women and had a 16 percent HPV positivity rate.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the pilot screening showed the importance of continuing HPV screening and offering treatment, especially for women facing financial, geographical or social barriers in accessing health care.

He says HPV positivity rates in other parts of Fiji are expected to be similar, with some regions potentially having higher or lower prevalence.

The pilot screening was funded by UNFPA, which also supported the revision of the 2015 Cervical Cancer Screening Policy.

It has now been updated to Fiji’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Policy 2025–2030.

