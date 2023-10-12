Housing Authority under Reserve Bank supervision

Housing Authority of Fiji office.

The Housing Authority is currently under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

This was revealed by the Authority Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh, while presenting their Special Investigation Report to the Public Accounts Committee, which says that this comes with great scrutiny.

Singh says the Reserve Bank conducted a prudential loans and funding review and addressed all the issues highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General and the KPMG audits.

Article continues after advertisement

“Altogether we are speaking about 128 issues has progressively being addressed, we are now down to 20 issues and we are scheduled to complete all these remedies and activities by December.”

Singh says the authority has also established its risk and compliance team under the recommendation of the Reserve Bank.

Addressing the issues highlighted by the Reserve Bank allows them to access the concessional housing facility, which enables them to undertake more development projects and provide the best housing products for low- to middle-income earners.