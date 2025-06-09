House of Sarah calls for economic solutions to drug crisis

Josefa Waqalala giving his submission for the bill

Josefa Waqalala of the House of Sarah has called for stronger government and community measures to combat drugs, warning that unemployment and a lack of opportunity are pushing young people toward the trade as a source of income.

In his submission today on the proposed Narcotics Bill, Waqalala stressed that enforcement alone cannot eradicate drugs.

He argued that authorities must address the social and economic conditions – particularly for the unemployed – that make the drug trade attractive.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that communities need structured support systems and locally driven programs providing guidance, skills training, and clear economic pathways.

“There must be proper mechanisms within communities to support people, especially young people, so they do not see drugs as an income option. If we do not build these support structures, more people will fall through the cracks.”

He highlighted overseas models where small groups form support networks to offer mentoring and reintegration support, suggesting these could be piloted within local villages.

He emphasized that even small initiatives led by volunteers could become effective prevention networks if supported by government funding.

A major concern in his submission was youth unemployment.

Waqalala noted that many job seekers are turned away due to a lack of qualifications, leading to frustration and vulnerability to illegal activities.

“Young people are attending workshops and trying to find work, but many are rejected because they don’t meet job requirements. When that happens repeatedly, some turn to what they see as easy money.”

He called for expanded vocational training and certification programs made accessible at the community level.

Waqalala also urged for earlier drug awareness education in schools, combined with closer cooperation between community leaders, faith-based organisations, and government agencies.

He concluded that a coordinated approach combining enforcement, education, and skills training is essential to protect Fiji’s next generation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.