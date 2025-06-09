News

High costs limit water access, says WAF

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 12, 2025 12:55 pm

[file photo]

High water connection fees, averaging around $345, are preventing many households from accessing clean water.

According to Water Authority of Fiji CEO Seru Soderberg, while infrastructure upgrades are in progress, communities in rural and remote areas face significant challenges in getting connected to the water system.

He highlighted this while responding to questions from the Standing Committee on Natural Resources during WAF’s submission on their 2019–2022 Annual Reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Soderberg says the issue is further compounded by deteriorating infrastructure, including aging pipelines that contribute to frequent supply disruptions.


Water Authority of Fiji CEO Seru Soderberg [file photo]

“The cost of one connections is around $345 so a lot of communities are facing challenges in that space. The plant’s raw water source is subject to drought, to being impacted by drought. Aging infrastructure, we have an old network out in Korovou, undersized pipes and capacity restrictions, as well as technological limitations.”

Soderberg says they will be able to resolve this long standing issue through government support and investment.

The Water Authority is also exploring innovative solutions to reduce the financial burden on struggling communities and ensure equitable access to clean water

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

High costs limit water access, says WAF

Koroi recognized as a fearless voice in Fijian journalism

ACCF saves half a million dollars by not appointing CEO

Greenpeace praises Solomon Islands’ approach to deep-sea mining

Nadogo student pushes for rural empowerment

Accident claims two lives

New officers reminded of duty to serve with integrity

Qereqeretabua expects rise in youth candidates

FAME awards is back after 17 years

Passenger caught with prohibited substances, faces legal action

Youth are most affected by suicide

Cillian Murphy shuts down Voldemort casting rumors for Harry Potter show

White House tightens security after Kirk killing

Henry Cavill injured while training for Highlander, postponing production

Former Wallaby is new Drua CEO

Fisher stands tall amid criticism

Shankar trials with Sydney FC

RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Tournament draws over 140 participants

Kadavu Women focuses on development

Designer Michael Kors blends earthy and elegant at New York Fashion Week

Sole Fintech shines on global stage

Koster is new World Netball Board Oceania Regional Director

Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

Vanua and Ranadi kick off with impact beyond rugby

Cook Islands Coach pleased with team's progress in Fiji

Team Fiji gymnasts set for Australian clubs carnival

PALM Scheme not about separating families, says Minister

Three Yavusas back Mount Kasi development

U.S. authorities find rifle, release photos in hunt for killer of Charlie Kirk

Largest Dalo exporter builds $20 million enterprise

Police investigate fake death claims about Ratu Epeli

Timely boost for Kadavu Rugby Union

$1.5 million debt put on hold

I could have run 9.42 in 'super-spikes' says Bolt

Govt plans to boost sugarcane production in Sigatoka

Fiji, UAE to seal education deal

North Korea leader's daughter likely successor

24 men’s teams for Coral Coast 7s

Health and safety concerns at Labasa food market

Byrne confident in three-kicker strategy

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem ready to stand trial next week

Rising youth sexual offences a concern for Police

Todd frustrated after boxer misses out

Rev. Bhagwan urges Pacific to reject ‘get rich quick’ mentality

Young leaders urged to advocate for change

Police arrest suspect in Nadera grab-and-run incident

Vula honours late father with World Cup dream

Bad Bunny says he decided not to tour in U.S. due to ICE raid concerns

Ferris wheel incident case with DPP, says ACCF

Commissioner touts 'very broad powers' as NBA looks into Clippers

Kaitlyn Bristowe says she is 'still suffering years later' from injuries sustained on Dancing With the Stars

Big Brother star Rachel Reilly addresses controversial exit

$200,000 fine stands as firm defies EIA orders

Airports tighten security measures

Namosi villagers endorse retail and office development

Cuba's electrical grid collapses in nationwide blackout

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting after eight-year break

Nakula ready to lead Fiji Baby Pearls to World Cup

Physiotherapists drive recovery for amputees

Kunatani to feature for Navosa

Women get the tools to master finance and digital tech

Karan to debut at World Athletics Championships this Sunday

Homecoming sparks economic boom

Prison officers jailed over brutal death of inmate

Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane have a Titanic reunion at the One Battle After Another premiere

Simbine aims for success at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

New campaign aims to stop road accidents

UK PM Starmer and Israeli president clash during 'tough' meeting

WAF rolls out major upgrade

South Africa beat England by 14 runs in rain-shortened T20

Charlie Kirk, TV personality and right-wing activist, dies at 31 after being shot at Utah Valley University

RFMF withdraws strike-out application in lawsuit

NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life

Brazilian judge votes to annul Bolsonaro case

Ro Filipe to stand in for PM

Joinery Company fined $30k

The (fashion) show must go on, despite death of Giorgio Armani

NFA urges vigilance after fires wreck homes and business

New agreement to safeguard election process

$2 million push to power community projects

Netflix's chief product officer Eunice Kim to leave

Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

New partnership boosts support for Fijians facing cyber threats

Floods in Indonesia's Bali kill at least nine, officials say

Saville makes debut for Fiji women’s cricket team

Blue Pacific united under "Ocean of Peace" banner

Ba Women ready to get Ranadi season underway

Pacific leaders ratify historic climate finance treaty

Ecuador stuns Argentina, Bolivia books play-off spot

Influential figures linked to drug operations

Calls for Fiji Airways to boost Pacific regional connections

Patients walk sooner with robotic-assisted surgery

Apple unveils iPhone Air, its slimmest handset yet

US shot-putter Saunders suspended for whereabouts failures

Rabuka and Albanese push for new security treaty

Vanua Levu set for massive tourism makeover

Historic deal puts Fiji on global luxury map

Flying Fijians prepare for PNC semifinal in Denver

Saratibau finishes in World’s top 10

Rural women urged to prioritise physical activity

SMPS hosts first Athletics Festival

New EMR to transform patient care

Pacific media locked out of Albanese press conference in Honiara

Diaspora urges Fiji Airways to boost Pacific connectivity

Police nab two suspects in supermarket robbery

Youth Parliament empowers future leaders

Geelong Cats star abuses News Corp photographer at training

Safe access restored at Bilalevu Cemetery

FBC’s reliance on PSB fee drops by 44%

Rabuka to meet Luxon

First green supply chain led by women

Project targets food security

Fiji Women’s Cricket suffers first defeat to Indonesia

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he's 'very unhappy' about strike

Foreign coach for National Men’s Football team

New competition format for Vanua and Ranadi Trophy

Ratu Peceli remanded over doctor’s alleged murder

First Muslim to play for England’s national football team

We are not passive bystanders, Manele tells leaders

LeBron James publishes essay in China’s People’s Daily newspaper

Minister sounds alarm on suicide rates

Vatukarasa Markaz secures community with new fence

Three suspects allegedly rob Halal Supermarket

Ministry targets elderly fitness

Sustainable kava and fisheries plan to boost economy

Judicial review hearing date set in Malimali case

Apple holds down new iPhone prices amid threats of Trump tariffs

Abuse of office allegations under probe, files with DPP

Kiran calls for nationwide suicide awareness

Pedestrian killed in Raiwaqa accident

Norway ruling Labour Party wins reelection while populists score gains

Rewa banking on experienced coaches for campaign

Fiji signs security deal with the Solomon Islands

Baby Pearls finalizing preparations

Turaga urges multi-front drug fight

Man charged for Doctor's alleged murder

Israeli military evacuation order triggers panic in Gaza City

Ministry targets poor hygiene and expired products in inspections

FNU advances key projects amid hurdles

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

Fiji, Vanuatu reaffirm commitment to resolve maritime border

Man City and Premier League settle dispute over sponsorship rules

Communities get direct access to cyber support

Farmers receive suspended sentences for street robbery

Australia PM urges opposition lawmaker to apologise for anti-Indian comments

Italian fashion king Giorgio Armani mourned in private funeral

Suva FC in talk with Babs Khan

Fiji faces critical shortage of legislative drafters

Congress releases Epstein's 'birthday book,' including alleged Trump letter

Imran confident of bounce-back in play-off return leg

Lomani commends youngsters after Fiji's win

New hospital plan promises a 2035 rescue

Mental health starts before birth

Testing key to healthy crop production

Rural youths hope for real market access

Five key moments from MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande win big

Pacific youth gather in Nadi for STEM leadership symposium

South Korea sends plane to retrieve detained workers in US

Fiji offers land to climate refugees

Fiji seeks to close $800m trade gap with New Zealand

Pacific Leaders told to fix weak OACPS structures

Winning start for Fiji Women’s Cricket team

Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, minister says

New Banksy mural appears at Royal Courts of Justice

Israel strikes vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say

Parenting key to ending bullying

Happy FRU scraps promotion playoffs

Fiji Futsal finalizes squad for OFC Futsal Cup

Ali returns as Navua FC Coach

Mariah Carey wins first ever MTV VMA

Blaze leaves three families homeless

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

Physiotherapist warns on prolapsed uterus

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno

Government offers shipping aid for outer islands

Grassroots role key in Fiji’s biodiversity goals

Sabrina Carpenter incorporated some protest into her MTV VMA performance

Man remains hospitalized days after partner found dead

Fiji aims to double trade with NZ

Crisis-prone France sinks deeper into debt quagmire

Vatuwaqa warehouse fire contained

Moana songs resonate with families worldwide, says Johnson

Norway's ruling Labour holds narrow election lead

Roy Krishna signs with Malappuram

Nineteen killed in Nepal in 'Gen Z' protest over social media ban

Del Toro explores pain and forgiveness in new Frankenstein film

Manele assumes PIF Chairmanship, ready to endorse Rabuka's concept

Radrodro calls for a strong year-end finish

Fiji’s Mission to Israel not solely SODELPA’s brainchild, says PM

Man accused of $2,000 Facebook fraud

Doctors seek flexibility to raise health concerns

Leaders call for faith tolerance

US Supreme Court backs Trump on aggressive immigration raids

Jackson lauds Drua’s influence in Flying Fijians

Scheduling clashes lock Ba out of Govind Park

Fiji targets UAE and Asia to boost global trade

PRB tests models to make home ownership accessible

Office workers facing posture health risks

Prasad proud of young side after first-leg win

Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop