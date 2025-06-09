High costs limit water access, says WAF

[file photo]

High water connection fees, averaging around $345, are preventing many households from accessing clean water.

According to Water Authority of Fiji CEO Seru Soderberg, while infrastructure upgrades are in progress, communities in rural and remote areas face significant challenges in getting connected to the water system.

He highlighted this while responding to questions from the Standing Committee on Natural Resources during WAF’s submission on their 2019–2022 Annual Reports.

Soderberg says the issue is further compounded by deteriorating infrastructure, including aging pipelines that contribute to frequent supply disruptions.



“The cost of one connections is around $345 so a lot of communities are facing challenges in that space. The plant’s raw water source is subject to drought, to being impacted by drought. Aging infrastructure, we have an old network out in Korovou, undersized pipes and capacity restrictions, as well as technological limitations.”

Soderberg says they will be able to resolve this long standing issue through government support and investment.

The Water Authority is also exploring innovative solutions to reduce the financial burden on struggling communities and ensure equitable access to clean water

