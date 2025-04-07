Heavy rain warning issued for parts of the country

[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning from severe thunderstorms is now in force for the interior and southwestern parts of Viti Levu and southwestern Vanua Levu, including Nadi, Sigatoka, Coral Coast, and Labasa.

The Nadi Weather Office says severe thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas over the next few hours.

It says the current weather situation involves a slow-moving trough of low pressure, bringing persistent rain and thunderstorms to Fiji.

It adds the system is expected to drift northwards, continuing to affect the country until tomorrow.

The weather office says due to the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms, some areas may experience little to no impact, while others could face severe conditions.

