Heavy rain and coastal inundation alert in force

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands including Yasawa, Mamanuca group, and the Lau group.

The Fiji Meteorological Services states that a trough of low-pressure is slowly moving to the West of Fiji.

The associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the country from tomorrow until Friday.

The weather office says occasional rain few thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls are also expected.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is expected to generate and direct moderate to heavy swells over the southern waters of Fiji, resulting in coastal inundation over the southern low-lying coastal areas.

A coastal inundation alert is also now in force for all low-lying coastal areas, including Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, as well as southern Lau waters

Coastal sea flooding is expected during high tides.