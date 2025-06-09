Heavy rain alert in effect

A heavy rain alert is now in force across all of Fiji.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office urges everyone to stay alert as flooding may occur in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

They warn that roads and crossings could become dangerous, causing traffic delays and poor visibility.

Article continues after advertisement

The public is advised to avoid crossing or swimming in flooded rivers and drains, especially where water is above knee level.

Motorists and commuters should be cautious and prioritize safety.

The NDRMO also reminds households to prepare and keep children supervised at all times.

A strong wind warning remains for southern Viti Levu, Yasawa, Taveuni, Lau, Kadavu and nearby islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.