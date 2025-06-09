Poor diet and social media fuel diabetes surge

[File Photo]

Fiji’s young people face a rising risk from diabetes, in addition to HIV and mental health challenges.

Experts caution it may cause hypertension and stroke.

Counterstroke Fiji said the increase was alarming with illnesses once seen as adult-only now affecting younger people.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Secretary Margret Reade-Browns points out that poor lifestyle and diet are major contributors.

Many young people, she explained rely heavily on processed and convenience foods instead of fresh, healthy options.

She adds social media influences eating habits, with unhealthy products heavily marketed to youth. “Ministry of Health has surveyed about 15% of the civil service, and of that group, only 2% are considered healthy.”

Browns said the combination of poor diet, low physical activity and constant exposure to unhealthy food marketing was driving the rise in diabetes.

Counterstroke Fiji President Elizabeth Fong said it was vital to promote healthier eating habits and encourage the consumption of local foods.

She stresses the need for more awareness, education and access to nutritious foods to tackle what she calls a growing silent epidemic.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.