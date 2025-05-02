Life-saving surgery changes girl’s future

Sinariko Maezama and her daughter, Alihi Tore.

In a heartwarming story of hope and healing, Sinariko Maezama from the Solomon Islands brought her daughter, Alihi Tore, to Fiji in search of life-saving medical care.

What began as a journey filled with uncertainty became a story of renewal, thanks to the Sai Prema Foundation’s Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva.

As a parent, she had so many questions, fears, and doubts. But when they arrived in Fiji, they were greeted with warmth and compassion from the hospital staff, making them feel at home during what was their first time in the country.

“I was so nervous at first,” said Sinariko. “There were so many questions running through my mind about what would happen to my daughter. But the friendly staff at Sai Prema made me feel at home from the moment we arrived. They treated us like family.”

Alihi’s care came during a major milestone for the Pacific region, the hospital’s 20th visiting surgical mission.

Led by world-renowned pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Shaun Setty from Stanford University, a 17-member international team performed 15 free heart surgeries for children from Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Kiribati.

Sinariko echoed the same sentiment, reflecting on the stark reality faced by many children in the Solomon Islands who lack access to the kind of care Alihi was able to receive.

“A lot of children back home don’t have the same opportunity my daughter has had. We are very fortunate to be here.”

This mission also marked the hospital’s third anniversary. Since opening in 2022, it has completed 378 free surgeries, 30,000+ echocardiograms, and over 40,000 medical consultations—all at no cost to families.

Dr. Setty, who performed the hospital’s first surgery and returns annually, praised the facility, noting that it is an honour to serve the children of the Pacific and that the hospital truly rivals the best in the world.

Supported by the Fijian Ministry of Health, the hospital continues to reach remote communities, ensuring no child is left behind due to geography or cost.

As Sinariko and Alihi return home, their story stands as a testament to what’s possible when compassion and world-class healthcare come together in service to humanity.

