HPV screening expands cancer prevention in Fiji

Pap smear testing can find cervical cancer and pre-cancer in the early stages, when it can be treated. [file photo]

The Ministry for Women has wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a resounding message: “The fight against cancer must continue every day.”

Minister Sashi Kiran led a nationwide campaign that reached deep into rural communities, offering free screenings, education, and support.

A key milestone was the rollout of a new HPV self-swabbing initiative in the North, which screened over 2,200 women. Hundreds more joined awareness events across the country.

“Early detection saves lives. But it’s only possible when women are empowered with knowledge and have access to screening, treatment, and counseling.”

Breast and cervical cancer remain among the leading causes of premature death for Fijian women. Fiji also faces one of the highest cervical cancer rates in the Pacific.

Opposition MP Hem Chand acknowledged the campaign’s impact but stressed the urgent need to improve health infrastructure in rural and maritime areas.

He says the initiative resonated with grassroots communities and schools, emphasizing the importance of involving students in cancer awareness efforts to foster early detection, healthy habits, and empathy for those affected.

Kiran emphasized that cancer prevention is not just a health issue; it’s a gender and social protection priority.

