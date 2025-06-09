Fiji pushes for fair health access in Pacific emergency preparedness

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa. [Photo Credit: MOH]

Fiji is calling for stronger regional collective readiness as Pacific nations work to implement the amended International Health Regulations 2005.

Speaking at the WHO Pacific Regional Committee Meeting, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa stressed that equitable access to essential health products must be guaranteed during future public health emergencies.

Ravunawa said that while national implementation is crucial, regional systems must be reinforced to ensure fairness and solidarity in health preparedness and response.

“Fiji commends the Western Pacific Regional Office of the WHO for rapidly moving forward with coordinated implementation through the draft implementation plan presented in this agenda item titled Implementing the Health Regulation 2005 Amended in the Western Pacific Region.”

He says regional preparedness must align with newly established mechanisms under the amended IHR and the Pandemic Agreement including the coordinating financial mechanism and the global supply chain and logistics network to secure timely and fair access to medical supplies during crises.

Ravunawa noted Fiji has already taken steps to strengthen its national health systems, including the launch of the Pathogen Genomics Laboratory at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, improving genomic sequencing for priority pathogens.

“We also urge equal focus on identifying priority measures to improve regional collective readiness for public health emergencies.”

He concluded by supporting the endorsement of the regional implementation plan for the IHR amendments and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to continued collaboration.

