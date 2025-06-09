Fiji plans new diabetes care facility

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

A dedicated facility for diabetes patients is planned to intensify the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, says the new facility will enable them to shift from reactive care, which currently sees patients with diabetes-related complications often arriving too late and facing amputations.

“Yes, there is a plan in place, there is a development partner that is willing to assist the Minister of Health and the Government of Fiji to build a diabetic hospital where we will have outpatient, we will have theatre, we will have dialysis centre, all in under one roof, so it is a work in progress.”

Ravunawa says the planned facility will have outpatient care, surgery, and dialysis services under one roof.

Diabetes Executive Chair Taabish Akbar says the team is working to train skilled workers who will reach out to communities and raise awareness about diabetes.

By investing in prevention and specialized care, the ministry hopes to ease the economic burden of NCDs while building a healthier, more resilient population.

