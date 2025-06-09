Fiji Cancer steps up fight against cervical cancer

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society is calling on women and families to act now to prevent cervical cancer as Fiji observes Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

Clinical Nurse Manager Kara Tamani said women who have never been screened should visit their nearest health facility.

She added that those overdue for testing must also take advantage of the free services available.

Article continues after advertisement

She also stressed that early detection is critical, warning that cervical cancer continues to claim lives even though it is highly treatable when caught early.

“On this Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, we would like to request that women out there who have not received cervical screening come forward and have their screening done.”

Tamani urged parents and guardians to support the HPV vaccination program in schools.

She highlighted that the vaccine provides long-term protection for young girls before they are exposed to the virus.

“We would like to request parents to approve for their daughters to receive the HPV vaccinations due for them in the immunisation school program. Cervical cancer can be eliminated, and today let’s make that happen.”

The Fiji Cancer Society is working with the Health Ministry and medical partners to boost awareness campaigns.

They have expanded outreach clinics and pushed for better access to services, especially in rural and maritime areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.