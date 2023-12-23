HA embarks on projects to provide affordable housing

The residential lots in Covata Labasa

The Housing Authority is planning to provide more residential lots as demand for affordable housing is outstripping supply.

Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh, says they have prepared a five-year strategic plan, aiming to bridge the gap and ensure more Fijians own homes.

“We looking at ramping up the supply. Going into the new calendar year we are looking at supplying about 300 blocks and then obviously leading up to the next three years from another 300 to 500 and increasing it going forward.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says they are encouraging first home ownership.

“We want to get to the segment , the mandate that HA was formed for, the low to middle income segment people , our customers that we get to hence we have brought the best home loan package in Fiji.”

Singh adds they will also facilitate first home ownership grant for their customers.

He adds they have also embarked on a number of projects to provide affordable housing.